Celtics Rookie Already Impressing Boston Teammate Al Horford

Boston Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh is already working toward earning the trust of his teammates, weeks ahead of the 2023-24 season.

When Walsh was selected 38th overall in the second round of this summer’s NBA draft, the Celtics envisioned Walsh’s greatest asset translating from Arkansas to Boston: Defense; something the C’s desperately need.

With a questionable reserve unit tasked with supporting a star-studded core, Walsh has the perfect opportunity to grow as a household name in Boston, and so far, so good for the 19-year-old.

“I just think Jordan is a great kid,” Al Horford said, according to Souichi Terada of MassLive. “He’s really trying to understand how to be a pro. He’s about the right things already. He’s about winning, he’s about caring for the team, doing what he has to do with us. With that attitude, it’s going to take him a long way. It’s been great to watch him, his work ethic, his commitment, he’s one of the first ones here in the building.”

Story continues below advertisement

The potential is there, obviously, the mindset is too, giving Walsh two critical boxes checked. Then there’s the on-court production, which Walsh provided a snippet of during Summer League action in Las Vegas.

Walsh averaged a team-leading 16 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range.

“A big focus right now is getting stronger. So I can be able to guard bigger, stronger guys, obviously,” Walsh said during Celtics media day. “But also just being able to shoot the ball and make open shots, especially wide open. Being able to open up the floor for guys like (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown.”

Like several other Boston teammates, Walsh is in a favorable position to flourish if all goes well.