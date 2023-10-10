Celtics Young Players Produce Highlight Plays In Preseason Action

The Boston Celtics continued preseason play on the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks on Monday night.

New York bested Boston 114-107 while a pair of Celtics stood out with impressive plays.

Rookie Jordan Walsh showed off his complete game with a steal from two-time All-Star Julius Randle and fought through traffic to finish a layup at the other end. The Arkansas product played just under 19 minutes.

Jordan Walsh getting it done on both ends 👏 pic.twitter.com/z1FGDviBRa — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 10, 2023

For the second straight night, Payton Pritchard led the Celtics in scoring with 21 points, fresh off of a new contract extension. Once again, the Boston guard took a chance to show off his range with another deep three-pointer.

Story continues below advertisement

My god Payton



This man is about to be unleashed this season pic.twitter.com/hXkNOsU6yr — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 10, 2023

Among other notable performances, Dalano Banton dropped 20 points in just over 30 minutes on the floor.

The Celtics and Knicks will meet again at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 25 as they open their respective 2023-24 regular season schedules.