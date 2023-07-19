The expectations for Boston Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh don’t compare to those of a high lottery draft pick.

And although the Celtics drafted the Arkansas product in the second round of last month’s NBA draft, more is starting to become expected of Walsh given how he recently performed during Summer League action.

Walsh put together such a standout effort in five games that he was one of the most impressive rookies on the court to prominent NBA writer Kevin O’Connor.

“Jordan Walsh, unbelievable two-way presence for Boston during Summer League,” O’Connor said on The Ringer’s “Mismatch” podcast.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward came out of college known for his stout defensive ability and versatility. He displayed that during his first run with the Celtics while scoring 16 points per game on 42.2% shooting from the field, including knocking down 40.7% of his 3-point attempts. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

This strong initial impression from Walsh is the first step for the 19-year-old to earn playing time this season as a rookie. Boston’s depth isn’t what it was last season after trading away Grant Williams, Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari from its bench, which opens up an opportunity for Walsh.

And he could ultimately grab that chance and provide more to the Celtics in his first season than what’s typically expected out of second-round picks.