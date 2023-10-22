Celtics Rumors: Boston Signs Forward To Two-Way Contract

The Celtics’ preseason roster shuffling continued with another move Sunday morning.

Three days before its 2023-24 regular-season opener, Boston signed Nathan Knight to a two-way contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Knight signing was made two days after Boston waived a pair of centers — James Banks III and Reginald Kissoonlal — as well as guard DJ Steward and forward Wenyen Gabriel. Knight now joins 7-foot center Neemias Queta and 2022 second-round pick JD Davison as the Celtics’ two-way players.

Brad Stevens and company recently received an up-close look at Knight, who played for New York in the Celtics-Knicks preseason matchup at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 9. The 26-year-old joined the Knicks on a two-way contract in July after stints with the Timberwolves and Hawks. Between his stops in Minnesota and Atlanta, Knight played in 108 games and averaged 3.7 points across 7.7 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-8 forward also has some familiarity with the New England area. A New York native, Knight spent some of his high school years at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H, before playing collegiately at William & Mary. He entered the 2020 NBA Draft but was not selected.

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics are set to open their regular season Wednesday when they return to MSG for a battle with the Knicks. Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine, meanwhile, doesn’t start rolling on its 2023-24 slate until Nov. 10.