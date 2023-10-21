The Boston Celtics made a few roster-related decisions with preseason action in the rearview mirror and Opening Night just days away.

That process of elimination in order to finalize Boston’s roster included the release of former Duke star guard DJ Steward, whom the Celtics signed to a training camp deal in August.

Steward, 22, was waived on Friday by the Celtics alongside Weneyn Gabriel, James Banks III and Reginald Kissoonlal, according to NBA.com transactions. That places Steward right back in the free agency market after a short-lived stint with the Celtics throughout their 4-1 run in the preseason.

With guards Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Payton Pritchard, Jordan Walsh and Oshae Brissett ahead of Steward, there wasn’t much room to find a role in Boston’s roster. Steward opportunities throughout the preseason were limited to just 12 total minutes in three games, in which he averaged just four points.

Story continues below advertisement

That limited Steward’s window to impress during the auditions.

However, with Boston already having a guard-heavy roster, severing ties from the Celtics makes the most sense for both sides, especially for Steward.

Playing one season at Duke before going undrafted in 2021, Steward averaged 13.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 24 games played for the Blue Devils. Steward also played 28 games for the G-League Stockton Kings last season.