BOSTON — Kristaps Porzingis isn’t worried about fitting in with the Celtics, whether that’d be offensively or defensively.

Acquired as the first of two blockbuster Celtics additions during the offseason, Porzingis, who stands at 7-foot-3, will likely be leaned on for length more than anything. Departing from Robert Williams III removed Boston’s most valuable frontcourt puzzle piece, but Porzingis, well aware of that void upon his arrival, has no problem sliding in.

Coming off an injury-hampered stint with the Washington Wizards, Porzingis averaged a team-leading 8.4 rebounds, including a career-best 0.9 steals. That begs the question heading into a critical Celtics season: Will Porzingis play the four or the five?

“I don’t mind,” Porzingis said during Celtics media day. “I love playing both positions. I think it’s a tough job for other fives to guard me and we have very few, like, really post-up fives. It’s probably Joel (Embiid) and Nikola (Jokic), right? — are two guys that really post up and play that kind of game. But the rest of the league, at the five, the game is a little bit different so for me it doesn’t really matter.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think defensively I’m also effective if I can be around the rim and protecting the rim. And I think that’s how I’m going to be used defensively and offensively I’ll find my game with what we’re trying to do.”

The confidence Porzingis exuded is both telling and crucial.

Last season, the Celtics were harmed by the very defensive identity abandoned — which previously existed within former head coach Ime Udoka’s playstyle. It was also a part-time factor that bailed in the most untimely of moments throughout the postseason, particularly in crunch time during the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

Long story short, something needs to change and Porzingis is an essential puzzle piece to said change.

Story continues below advertisement

As far as the other side of the floor is concerned, Porzingis understands the bigger picture, therefore, splitting possessions with the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown won’t be an issue.

“We just wanna be on the same page and achieve the ultimate goal,” Kristaps Pozingis explained. “We’re gonna put all our stuff to the side and it’s not what we’re here for. We’re gonna figure it out. It’s a lot of talent, a lot of players that can put up crazy numbers. One night it’s gonna be Jrue (Holiday), one night it’s gonna be JT, whoever. All these guys can score the ball and for me, it doesn’t really matter as much. The most important (thing) for me is that we find our rhythm as a group and we work towards what we are brought here to do.”