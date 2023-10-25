Jalen Ramsey continues to inch closer to his debut with the Miami Dolphins, and there’s a non-zero chance it comes against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday the star cornerback will see practice reps with Miami’s starting defense ahead of the Week 8 game. Ramsey, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered in July, had his 21-day practice window opened last week but mainly practiced with the scout team.

“He’s got a long journey. but I’m not going to say zero chance,” McDaniel told reporters when asked about playing against the Patriots, per the team.

“He’ll be getting some reps, not just on scout team, today. And we’ll see how that manifests itself. It’s been all positive so far, but you don’t want to get ahead of yourself,” McDaniels continued. “We’re prepared for either way and we’ll see how each day progresses for him.”

The Dolphins defeated the Patriots in Week 2 without Ramsey. But getting the six-time Pro Bowler back, regarding whether or not he starts on some level of snap count, surely would be a positive development for Miami.

“What’s fortunate for us is, although he’s new to this team, the crossover in scheme is huge for him,” McDaniel said. “He’s actually the most experienced player in this defense, that we really have.”

The Dolphins are a 9.5-point home favorite entering the contest.