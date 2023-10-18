When Jalen Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus in late July, it seemed highly unlikely he would play in the Oct. 29 matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins.

Well, that narrative might need to be rewritten.

Ramsey returned to practice Wednesday in Miami, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The Dolphins now have until Nov. 8 to activate Ramsey off injured reserve, or else he’ll be forced to sit out the rest of the season.

None of this means that Ramsey will be ready to go when his team hosts New England in two weeks. He might need all of the next 21 days to get ready for Miami’s Week 11 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins also have a bye in Week 10, so Ramsey effectively has a full month to get himself in game shape.

Story continues below advertisement

Of course, the Patriots have bigger things to worry about than whether Ramsey will play in Week 8. Bill Belichick’s team is 1-5 for the first time since 1995, and it seems increasingly likely New England will sell off assets ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Nevertheless, dealing with Ramsey would make life even more difficult for the Patriots’ struggling offense — regardless of who’s at quarterback.