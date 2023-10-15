Saturday proved to be an evening to remember for Bruins star David Pastrnak.

After scoring two of Boston’s three goals in its centennial season opener Wednesday, Pastrnak lit the lamp again in the Bruins’ 3-2 triumph over the Nashville Predators. This tally was a beauty, as the 10th-year pro employed a unique strategy on a highlight-reel penalty shot goal.

It was a dazzler, no doubt, but Pastrnak’s favorite moment of the night occurred before puck drop at TD Garden.

As the Bruins warmed up for their second game of the season, Pastrnak was greeted by his partner, Rebecca, and their four-month-old daughter, Freya, near the tunnel. The three-time All-Star spoke about the exchange after the game.

“That was very special,” Pastrnak told reporters, per the team. “It kind of warms your heart. You see them there and it gets you excited for the game. It was a very special moment. I’m new to this glass thing around with your daughter. I have to work on it. I was a little shy. I didn’t know what to do. It was nice to see them. They stayed probably one period but happy that they came.”

The Pastrnaks’ next opportunity for a family moment at TD Garden will be Oct. 26. After back-to-back home games to start the campaign, the Black and Gold are set for a four-game road trip beginning Thursday with stops in San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim and Chicago.