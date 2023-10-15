David Pastrnak Makes Admission About Slick Penalty Shot Goal

David Pastrnak on Saturday night offered the hockey world a reminder that he’s one of the best goal scorers in the NHL.

Pastrnak lit the lamp in style in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Predators at TD Garden. Boston’s star right wing was awarded a penalty shot in the second period, and Pastrnak delivered with a virtually unstoppable shot. After a slow-paced skate toward net, the 27-year-old reared the puck back before whipping it over the left shoulder of Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.

Pastrnak, as he so often does, made a wildly impressive shot look effortless. But after Boston’s second straight win to start its centennial season, the 10th-year pro admitted he wasn’t totally sure the penalty shot strategy he used Saturday was going to be successful.

“Tried it in preseason, actually, hit the logo in the middle of the goalie,” Pastrnak told reporters, per the team. “Didn’t have much confidence today going into it but it worked out.”

Pastrnak might have been being modest with those remarks. After his first win of the campaign, B’s goaltender Jeremy Swayman noted how Pastrnak’s floor ball-inspired shot works “every time” in practice.

Regardless, Pastrnak has a deep bag of tricks, and it must be a nightmare for opposing netminders any time he approaches the net with even a little space to shoot.