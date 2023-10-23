David Pastrnak Scores Four Points Over Three Games In California

Despite having scored hat tricks against the Anaheim Ducks in the past, David Pastrnak remained scoreless at the Honda Center on Sunday evening.

We highlighted Pastrnak prior to the Bruins matchup against the Ducks and the right-winger ultimately had two big hits during the contest.

Over the course of the Bruins California road trip, Pastrnak has scored two goals and notched two assists.

Featured image via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images