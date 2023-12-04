David Pastrnak Held Scoreless In Bruins Victory Over Blue Jackets

It was a huge night for Bruins captain Brad Marchand, scoring his first career natural hat trick in the third period of their win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We highlighted David Pastrnak prior to the Bruins Sunday matchup for his performance this week with a goal and four assists.

Ultimately, the right-wing was held scoreless with two shots on goal during the contest.

