Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo played in his 500th career NHL game against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins defenseman then scored his first goal of the season in his 501st game, contributing to Boston’s victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Carlo has 25 goals and 67 assists over the duration of his career.

