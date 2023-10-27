David Pastrnak’s Goal Not Enough To Prevent Overtime Loss

After falling to the Boston Bruins at home last weekend, The Anaheim Ducks exacted their revenge with a come-from-behind overtime win at TD Garden on Thursday night.

We highlighted David Pastrnak prior to the game and the right wing had the Bruins’ third goal of the night in the second period.

Pastrnak scored a career-high 61 goals last season, becoming the second Bruin to do so after Phil Esposito.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.