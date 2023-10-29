MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — DeVante Parker exited Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game after taking a hit to the head from Miami safety DeShon Elliott.

Elliott’s helmet drilled Parker in the facemask during the third quarter of the AFC East clash at Hard Rock Stadium. The veteran wide receiver showed clear signs of a head injury after the hit, stumbling as he got to his feet.

The Patriots ruled Parker out for the remainder of the game within minutes.

The hit did not draw a penalty but could result in a fine for Elliott. It looked like a textbook example of a player using his helmet to make forcible contact with an opponent’s head, which is illegal under NFL rules.

But was it legal? #Dolphins #Patriots pic.twitter.com/hujVksChSI — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 29, 2023

Parker suffered a concussion last season during a win over the Arizona Cardinals in mid-December and missed three games as a result.

New England later lost another starting receiver, Kendrick Bourne, to an apparent knee injury on an awkward tackle along the Dolphins sideline. Bourne walked off under his own power and went straight into the sideline medical tent.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Washington Commanders next Sunday.