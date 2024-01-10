Expect to see Isaiah Bolden back on the field when the New England Patriots reconvene for spring workouts.

Bolden, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, announced Wednesday on the X platform that he is “100% cleared” after missing his entire rookie season with an injury.

The 24-year-old cornerback was stretchered off the field and hospitalized after taking a hit to the head during a preseason game in Green Bay. The Patriots and Packers suspended the rest of the game, and Bolden, who was released from the hospital the following day, was placed on injured reserve before the Patriots’ final roster cutdown, ending his season.

NFL rules prevented Bolden from practicing after his move to IR, but he made multiple appearances in the Patriots’ locker room while reporters were present. New England could have used him this season as its cornerback group was hit hard by injuries and off-the-field issues. Seven different corners started games for the Patriots in 2023, with three more seeing reps in reserve roles.

The tall, athletic Jackson State product will have another chance to compete for a roster spot this spring and summer.

New England has cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade and late-season pickup Marco Wilson under contract for the 2024 season. Slot corner Myles Bryant is an impending unrestricted free agent, and rookie Alex Austin, who showed promise late in the season, is an exclusive-rights free agent. The Patriots also signed practice squadder Azizi Hearn to a future contract on Tuesday.

The Patriots’ offseason program is set to begin in April.