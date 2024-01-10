Despite not boasting a single Pro Bowler for the first time since 2000, the New England Patriots did have one representative on the second annual NFLPA All-Pro first team.

Special teams ace Brenden Schooler was one of two “core teamers” selected to the squad, which spans both conferences and is voted on by the players.

Undrafted out of Texas in 2022, Schooler finished his second NFL season tied for the league lead in solo special teams tackles (11) and tied for second in total special teams tackles (13). He also recovered a fumble, blocked a field goal and was one of just four NFL players to play more than 400 snaps in the kicking game.

Voters overlooked Schooler’s penchant for penalties, which spiked this season (five, up from two during his impressive rookie campaign), and the fact that New England’s special teams as a whole ranked among the NFL’s worst.

Story continues below advertisement

Players were not allowed to cast All-Pro votes for their teammates, but special teamers were chosen from a list of two player-nominated candidates per team. Detroit’s Jalen Reeves-Maybin was the other core teamer selected.

Here is the full NFLPA All-Pro roster:

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson (Baltimore)

Running back: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)

Wide Receiver (2): CeeDee Lamb (Dallas), Tyreek Hill (Miami)

Tight End: Travis Kelce (Kansas City)

Left Tackle: Trent Williams (San Francisco)

Left Guard (tie): Joel Bitonio (Cleveland), Tyler Smith (Dallas)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia)

Right Guard: Zack Martin (Dallas)

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia)

Edge Rusher (2): Myles Garrett (Cleveland), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas)

Nose Tackle: Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

Interior Defensive Lineman (2): Chris Jones (Kansas City), Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams)

Off-Ball Linebacker (2): Roquan Smith (Baltimore), Fred Warner (San Francisco)

Cornerback (2): DaRon Bland (Dallas), Pat Surtain II (Denver)

Free Safety: Jessie Bates III (Atlanta)

Strong Safety: Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore)

Story continues below advertisement

Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon (Green Bay)

Punt Returner: Derius Davis (Los Angeles Chargers)

Core Teamer (2): Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit), Brenden Schooler (New England)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas)

Punter: AJ Cole (Las Vegas)

Long snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville)