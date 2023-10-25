Former New England Patriots safety Sergio Brown will be transported from San Diego to Illinois where he will face two separate charges in connection to his mother’s death.

The 35-year-old is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body when he faces a judge Wednesday, per TMZ. Brown will be at the Maywood courthouse at 10 a.m. ET, according to NBC Chicago.

Brown was under investigation when the body of his 73-year-old mother was found in a creek behind their home in Maywood, Ill. The retired NFL safety was taken into custody on Oct. 10, and a video of his arrest in Mexico was leaked. Brown was extradited to San Diego awaiting trial. The family released a statement after his arrest.

“We are also heartened by the news that Sergio Brown has been apprehended and returned to the United States unharmed,” the statement read, per NBC Chicago. “Our family is prayerful that, as the investigation progresses, more answers become available.”

Brown signed with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame in 2010. He played in New England for two seasons and his last NFL season was with the Buffalo Bills in 2016.