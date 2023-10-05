Following Christian Gonzalez’s likely season-ending shoulder injury, the Patriots needed to find a cornerback to replace the rookie standout leading New England to reacquire J.C. Jackson from the Los Angeles Chargers for a swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski always seems to have a take on his former team and the trade was no exception.

Appearing on “Up and Adams” on Wednesday, the four-time Super Bowl champion applauded his former Patriots coach Bill Belichick for securing a cornerback that can thrive in New England.

“I thought it was a good trade for New England,” Gronkowski told host Kay Adams. “I mean, J.C. Jackson, he’s been there for a few years and then he went over to the (Los Angeles) Chargers. He was absolutely stinking with the Chargers. He wasn’t driving at all.

“I feel like the system in New England — they put him in the places to thrive out on the field. They put him in schemes to thrive. They put him in schemes to succeed. … J.C. Jackson fits the mold, and he definitely replaces Christian Gonzalez and helps the defense.”

Gronkowski is a fan of the injured Patriots cornerback but doesn’t think he’ll have longevity in the NFL due to his stature.

“Christian Gonzalez, I think is one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. I think it might be one of the best draft picks in (Bill) Belichick’s career and hands down Christian Gonzalez is a great player it’s just very unfortunate to see him go down,” Gronkowski said. “I would say that’s the only downfall for Christian though. He can cover anyone but he’s tiny. So if he starts getting banged up in the run game and tackling guys; that could be hurtful down the future if these injuries keep happening, because he’s not that big of a guy but it’s great to see him play.”

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound former tight end might feel Gonzalez is “tiny” at 6-foot-2, 201 pounds and according to the NFL, he may not be that wrong because defensive ends “averaged 283 pounds and 6 feet 4 inches tall, the analysis of 2013 NFL rosters found.”