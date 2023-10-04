The Patriots are turning to an old friend for some much-needed cornerback help.

New England is reacquiring veteran corner J.C. Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the impending deal. The terms: a swap of late-round 2025 draft picks, with the Chargers receiving a sixth from the Patriots and New England getting a seventh back.

Jackson, who spent his first four seasons with the Patriots, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with LA before the 2022 campaign. That proved to be a disastrous signing for the Chargers, as the soon-to-be-28-year-old struggled, suffered a season-ending injury and recently was benched as a healthy scratch.

Pro Football Focus’s grade for Jackson this season (48.7) ranks 97th out of 109 qualified cornerbacks. He was even worse in 2022, posting a 28.7 grade before rupturing his patellar tendon in October.

It’s also worth noting that though Jackson did not appear on the Chargers’ injury report at any point this season, he told reporters last week that he’s “not 100% healthy.”

Jackson enjoyed far more success during his stint with New England, racking up 25 interceptions and 55 passes defended from 2017 to 2021 and earning the nickname “Mr. INT.” In his final Patriots season, Jackson had eight interceptions and an NFL-high 23 PBUs and made the Pro Bowl.

Though he’s just two years into his hefty contract, Jackson has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal after this season, per OverTheCap. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero also reported the Chargers are paying “the majority” of Jackson’s $12 million guaranteed salary for this season to facilitate the trade.

It’s unclear where Jackson’s legal situation stands. A warrant for his arrest reportedly was issued last week in Massachusetts after he failed to appear in court and fulfill the terms of his probation following a 2021 charge of criminal speeding.

Reuniting with the Maryland product bolsters a position group that’s been hammered by injuries this season. Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones all have missed multiple games, and standout rookie Christian Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys that reportedly is likely to end his season.

New England also lost Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to a potentially season-ending biceps tendon tear in the loss.

The 1-3 Patriots will host the 2-2 New Orleans Saints this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.