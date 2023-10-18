Being an Original Six franchise entering its centennial season in the National Hockey League means there is plenty of history to sift through when picking the best of the best.

The Boston Bruins announced the “Historic 100” list of players that have all donned the Spoked-B in September before “an independent committee of journalists and media members, historians and members of the hockey community” and narrowed the list down to the “All-Centennial” team on Thursday.

Behind the players who laced up the skates were the bench bosses who had the job of curating lines and defensive pairings while deciding which goalie would get the nod on any given night.

Like players, there have been some fascinating characters behind the bench, some that fans will forever love, and some that just didn’t get what it means to be a Boston Bruin. The list is long with 29 candidates — who tops the best of the best?

Don Cherry

Although Don Cherry didn’t win a Stanley Cup with the Bruins, he did coach Boston to four straight Adams Division titles from 1975-76 to 1978-79 and two trips to the Cup final in 1977 and 1978. In five years behind the bench, Cherry coached the Bruins to a 231-105 record with 64 ties, reaching 100 points or more in four seasons. He won the Jack Adams Award for the NHL’s best coach in 1976. Cherry was the coach during the infamous “too many men on the ice” overtime game against the Montreal Canadiens in 1979.

Bruce Cassidy

In his second season with the Bruins, Bruce Cassidy led Boston to a Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Boston came up short of the ultimate goal losing a heartbreaking Game 7 on home ice. In six years as the bench boss in Boston, Cassidy compiled a record of 245-108-46, eclipsing the 100-point mark four times. Cassidy beat out Alain Vigneault and John Tortorella for the Jack Adams in 2019-20 and was the runner-up to Gerard Gallant in 2017-18.

Harry Sinden

Before Harry Sinden spent 28 years as the Bruins’ general manager, he led Boston to their first Stanley Cup victory in 29 years when the Black and Gold swept the Blues capturing the title in 1970. He posted a 153-116-58 record behind the bench over his career of six years, going 24-19 in the playoffs. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

Art Ross

Art Ross was at the helm of the Bruins during their inaugural season in 1924. He coached Boston to its first two Stanley Cup championships in 1929 and 1939 and was instrumental in the Bruins’ third title in 1941 while serving as the general manager. In 17 years with Boston, Ross recorded 387 wins, 290 losses, and 95 ties. The Bruins had 10-first place finishes in the league and five Stanley Cup appearances with Ross at the helm. Ross’s legacy continues even after his retirement in 1954, with the donation of the Art Ross Trophy, awarded to the leading scorer of the NHL regular season. Ross was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame for his playing career in 1949.

Claude Julien

As the winningest coach in Bruins history (419-246-94), Claude Julien is rightfully at the top of the list, especially after leading the team to its first Stanley Cup win in 39 years in 2011 after defeating the Vancouver Canucks in seven games. In his 10 years behind the bench, Julien and the Bruins only missed the playoffs twice and made a second trip to the Final in 2013, losing in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks. Julien won the Jack Adams at the conclusion of the 2008-09 season.

Honorable mention:

Terry O’Reilly and Mike Milbury not only played for the Bruins, but they also served as head coaches of the Black and Gold following their playing careers.

O’Reilly became the 16th coach in franchise history in 1986 and led the Bruins to the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in 1988. Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier headlined the Oilers’ powerhouse lineup in the four-game sweep over the Bruins. O’Reilly amassed a record of 115-86 and 26 ties in three seasons as coach.

Milbury took over as head coach at the being of the 1989-90 season, leading the Bruins to the President’s Trophy and the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in three years and a rematch against the Oilers. Edmonton defeated Boston in five games securing its fifth title in seven years. Milbury would lead the Bruins to 90 wins, 49 losses and 21 ties in his two seasons as coach.

Jim Montgomery led the Bruins to a historic 65-win season in 2022-23 and could find himself on the list in the future if the team continues to perform and succeed under his tutelage.