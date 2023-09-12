Bruins Announce ‘Historic 100’ List Ahead Of Centennial Season

The Bruins will celebrate their centennial season in 2023-24, capping off a century of professional hockey in Boston.

The B’s are pulling out all of the stops in celebration, including new uniforms, themed nights at TD Garden throughout the season and a “Homecoming Week” leading up to the season opener on Oct. 11. There’s one aspect to the festivities that seemed to capture the minds of Bruins fans everywhere, however, and that is the “Historic 100” list.

The Bruins announced that list Tuesday, revealing the 100 most legendary players in franchise history as voted upon by “an independent committee of journalists and media members, historians and members of the hockey community.”

You can view the 10 players below, listed alphabetically.

Jason Allison, Don Awrey, P.J. Axelsson, Ace Bailey, Marty Barry, Bobby Bauer, Patrice Bergeron, Leo Boivin, Ray Bourque, Johnny Boychuk, Frank Brimsek, Johnny Bucyk, Herb Cain, Wayne Cashman, Zdeno Chara, Gerry Cheevers, Dit Clapper, Roy Conacher, Bill Cowley, Jack Crawford, Keith Crowder, Byron Dafoe, Gary Doak, Ted Donato, Woody Dumart, Phil Esposito, Andrew Ference, Fernie Flaman, Gilles Gilbert, Ted Green, Lionel Hitchman, Ken R. Hodge, Flash Hollett, Nathan Horton, Bronco Horvath, Craig Janney, Eddie Johnston, Stan Jonathan, Steve Kasper, Phil Kessel, Gord Kluzak, David Krejci, Torey Krug, Leo Labine, Reggie Lemelin, Ken Linseman, Milan Lucic, Fleming Mackell, Brad Marchand, Don Marcotte, Charlie McAvoy, Don McKenney, Johnny McKenzie, Peter McNab, Rick Middleton, Mike Milbury, Doug Mohns, Andy Moog, Glen Murray, Cam Neely, Mike O’Connell, Willie O’Ree, Terry O’Reilly, Adam Oates, Harry Oliver, Bobby Orr, Brad Park, David Pastrnak, Barry Pederson, Pete Peeters, Johnny Peirson, Bill Quackenbush, Tuukka Rask, Jean Ratelle, Mark Recchi, Sergei Samsonov, Derek Sanderson, Ed Sandford, Marc Savard, Bobby Schmautz, Milt Schmidt, Dennis Seidenberg, Gregg Sheppard, Eddie Shore, Charlie Simmer, Dallas Smith, Rick Smith, Fred Stanfield, Vic Stasiuk, Don Sweeney, Tim Thomas, Tiny Thompson, Joe Thornton, Shawn Thornton, Jerry Toppazzini, Carol Vadnais, Cooney Weiland, John Wensink, Glen Wesley, Eddie Westfall

The committee appointed by the Bruins will determine the final 20 players (12 forwards, six defensemen, two goaltenders) that will comprise the “All-Centennial Team.”

The All-Centennial Team will be revealed at the Centennial Gala on Thursday, Oct. 12, one night after Boston opens its season against the Chicago Blackhawks.