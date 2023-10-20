The Boston Bruins kicked off their first road trip of the season by extending their win streak over the San Jose Sharks to 12-consecutive games.

Sharks head coach David Quinn joined the organization in 2022 following his departure from the New York Rangers.

Quinn has past ties to Boston hockey, having coached the Boston University Terriers Men’s Hockey team prior to his involvement in the NHL.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Story continues below advertisement

More NHL:

Bruins Notes: Boston Not Satisfied With Inconsistent Play In First Road Win

About the Author

Sofia Abate

Digital Video Producer

Boston transplant from North Jersey and recent graduate of American University in Washington, D.C. You can find Sofia cheering on the Bruins and Red Sox, much to her family’s disappointment.

More From Sofia

In This Article

Featured image via Robert Edwards/USA TODAY Sports Images