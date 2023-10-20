The Boston Bruins kicked off their first road trip of the season by extending their win streak over the San Jose Sharks to 12-consecutive games.

Sharks head coach David Quinn joined the organization in 2022 following his departure from the New York Rangers.

Quinn has past ties to Boston hockey, having coached the Boston University Terriers Men’s Hockey team prior to his involvement in the NHL.

