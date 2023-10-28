Legends and breakout stars are made in the World Series, and millions around the world witnessed the epic heroics of Corey Seager and Adolis García.

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham put the Diamondbacks up 4-3 with a huge home run in the top of the fourth inning. Arizona held off Texas and had a 91.3% chance of taking Game 1 at Globe Life Field heading into the ninth inning.

The Rangers needed playoff Corey Seager arrived, and the star shortstop did exactly that when he ripped a high fastball off Paul Sewald into the stands for a two-run home run to tie the game at five apiece.

FOX Sports color commentator John Smoltz did a great job at building toward the moment when he noted how Seager has the ability to turn on a high fastball. Play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis did the rest with the home run call amid the roar of Rangers fans.

COREY SEAGER TIES THE GAME IN THE 9TH WITH ONE SWING OF THE BAT!!!



— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Friday night was the fourth road World Series game the Diamondbacks played in. It was the third time they’ve given up a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Pitch clock haters got their four-hour World Series game when the matchup went into extra innings. American League Championship Series MVP Adolis García delivered huge moments against the Houston Astros, and the outfielder did it again with a walk-off home run, which again Davis delivered a great call on during the broadcast and even the Spanish announcing team and radio broadcasts sent chills down baseball fans’ spines as they witnessed an epic game from two teams who many weren’t expecting to reach the Fall Classic.

THAT BALL IS GONE!!! ADOLIS GARCIA WALKS IT OFF FOR THE RANGERS IN THE 11TH 🤯😱



— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Baseball fans pointed toward how Texas got García: A 2019 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals where all the Rangers gave up was cash considerations.

Arizona is far from out of the series even with the collapse as it’s shown it’s capable of making a comeback in a series at any time. But if Seager and García continue their hot runs in the postseason, the Rangers might be on their way toward winning their first World Series.