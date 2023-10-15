James van Riemsdyk scored not the one but TWO of his first goals in a Boston Bruins uniform Saturday.

The Bruins emerged victorious from their season opener against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden, with a 3-2 come-from-behind win.

van Riemsdyk was acquired during the offseason from the Philadelphia Flyers and previously played with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

