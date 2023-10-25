FOXBORO, Mass. — Jalen Reagor is in a much different situation now.

The New England Patriots practice squad wideout is far removed from the days when he felt like the weight of the Philadelphia Eagles organization was on his shoulders. That’s what comes when you’re a first-round wide receiver, a pass-catcher that was selected one pick before Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson and a four ahead of San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk.

“Honestly, just everything I’ve been through,” Reagor told NESN.com inside the Patriots locker room on Wednesday. “It can’t get no worse.”

Reagor lasted just two seasons in Philadelphia before the Eagles traded him to the Vikings one week before the 2022 campaign. He caught just eight passes in 17 games last season in Minnesota. The TCU product was released one year after he was acquired by the Vikings.

He then was scooped up by the Patriots one day later and added to their practice squad. He’s been there ever since with three gameday elevations.

“Coming in the first round, you got a lot of expectations, whatever,” Reagor said. “Now, there’s plenty other receivers to talk about so they ain’t worried about me.

“It’s so easy to play now that I’m not worrying about anything else, just go out and play. And then it’s like, ‘Oh, OK, he is good. That’s what we thought.'”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Wednesday praised Reagor for the work he has put in behind the scenes. Serving as a key contributor on the scout team, Reagor has been tasked with mimicking high-level wideouts the Patriots’ defense is getting ready to face. It’s allowed Reagor to show off his speed and route running, which have impressed quarterback Mac Jones.

“It’s motivating, and it’s good to hear,” Reagor said in reference to Belichick’s sentiments. “But my main thing is just work, honestly. Just do what I’m asked to do and let everything else take care of itself.”

Reagor now finds himself in another different situation. He has been active three times on gameday, which means Reagor now will have to be elevated to New England’s 53-man roster in order to play in another game.

The 24-year-old played a season-high 25 snaps in the Patriots’ win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, which he called “fulfilling.” He took snaps away from DeVante Parker, who played his fewest of the season, as well as 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton. Thornton might start working more at special teams.

It signals Reagor, who caught his only target and made a key block to spring wideout Demario Douglas on the edge, might be climbing up the Patriots depth chart.

“I feel like I’m doing a pretty good job,” Reagor said. “Just going to keep working, doing what I’m doing, keep my head down and work. Because I feel like I have a chance to, I can help the team in a good way.”

Reagor could get that opportunity as soon as the Patriots’ Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Again, he’ll first have to be elevated to New England’s 53-man roster. But Reagor’s newfound mindset which allows him to play freely and confidently, especially in comparison to other times in his NFL career, could help him run with it.