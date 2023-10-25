FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton might need to start helping his team in different ways if he wants to see playing time for the Patriots.

The second-year receiver missed the first five games due to a shoulder injury and didn’t do much in his first two games back. Thornton, who also scuffled as a rookie, caught just one ball in each game for a combined 8 yards. In Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills, he ran a wrong route and played just three snaps.

With New England finally — and rightly — leaning into Demario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne as its top two receivers, Thornton might struggle to find playing time. At best, he could be looking at a platoon with DeVante Parker.

One potential path toward getting on the field: special teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Thornton saw zero special teams snaps over his 15 games as a pro. But during the media-access portion of Wednesday’s practice, he ran through drills with Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler and special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

Tyquan Thornton got work with special teams coach Cam Achord and gunners Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler during today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/kdL6ONxSQj — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2023

Found this interesting from #Patriots practice on Wednesday:



WR Tyquan Thornton got some individual work with ST coordinator Cam Achord, Matthew Slater, and Brenden Schooler. pic.twitter.com/VVwBNmDekk — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 25, 2023

None of this means that Thornton is about to become a special teams regular for the Patriots. He simply might’ve been getting some extra training following Tuesday’s release of rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham, who also worked as a punt gunner.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, if Thornton starts seeing more time on special teams than on offense, it’ll be a rough look for a player who was a second-round pick in 2022.

New England will look to make it two wins in a row when it visits the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.