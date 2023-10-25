FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton might need to start helping his team in different ways if he wants to see playing time for the Patriots.

The second-year receiver missed the first five games due to a shoulder injury and didn’t do much in his first two games back. Thornton, who also scuffled as a rookie, caught just one ball in each game for a combined 8 yards. In Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills, he ran a wrong route and played just three snaps.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Fri 10/27, 1:02pm
New England Patriots
NE
+355
Sun 10/29, 1:00 PM
MIA -9.5 O/U 47
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Miami Dolphins
MIA
-463

With New England finally — and rightly — leaning into Demario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne as its top two receivers, Thornton might struggle to find playing time. At best, he could be looking at a platoon with DeVante Parker.

One potential path toward getting on the field: special teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Thornton saw zero special teams snaps over his 15 games as a pro. But during the media-access portion of Wednesday’s practice, he ran through drills with Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler and special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

None of this means that Thornton is about to become a special teams regular for the Patriots. He simply might’ve been getting some extra training following Tuesday’s release of rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham, who also worked as a punt gunner.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, if Thornton starts seeing more time on special teams than on offense, it’ll be a rough look for a player who was a second-round pick in 2022.

New England will look to make it two wins in a row when it visits the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

More Football:

Latest On Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey Injuries Ahead Of Patriots-Dolphins

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images