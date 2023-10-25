FOXBORO, Mass. — Tyquan Thornton might need to start helping his team in different ways if he wants to see playing time for the Patriots.
The second-year receiver missed the first five games due to a shoulder injury and didn’t do much in his first two games back. Thornton, who also scuffled as a rookie, caught just one ball in each game for a combined 8 yards. In Sunday’s home win over the Buffalo Bills, he ran a wrong route and played just three snaps.
With New England finally — and rightly — leaning into Demario Douglas and Kendrick Bourne as its top two receivers, Thornton might struggle to find playing time. At best, he could be looking at a platoon with DeVante Parker.
One potential path toward getting on the field: special teams.
Thornton saw zero special teams snaps over his 15 games as a pro. But during the media-access portion of Wednesday’s practice, he ran through drills with Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler and special teams coordinator Cam Achord.
None of this means that Thornton is about to become a special teams regular for the Patriots. He simply might’ve been getting some extra training following Tuesday’s release of rookie quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham, who also worked as a punt gunner.
Still, if Thornton starts seeing more time on special teams than on offense, it’ll be a rough look for a player who was a second-round pick in 2022.
New England will look to make it two wins in a row when it visits the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images