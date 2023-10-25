FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick sounds like someone who wants to continue to work with Jalen Reagor. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones does, too.

Both praised the Patriots practice squad receiver for what he’s shown behind the scenes. Jones specifically noted how Reagor’s speed, route running and ability to learn the playbook have impressed.

“Jalen’s come in, been a really good scout team player for us,” Belichick told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. “He’s picking up the offense, and we’ll see how it goes. He’s got good talent, good guy to work with. Glad we have him.”

Belichick’s sentiments serve as good news for Reagor given the 2020 first-round pick will need to be elevated to the 53-man roster in order to play in another game.

NFL practice squad players are allowed three gameday elevations before they need to be signed to the active roster. Reagor was active for the third time during New England’s Week 7 win against the Buffalo Bills.

Reagor played a season-high 25 offensive snaps against the Bills. He took snaps away from DeVante Parker, who played his fewest of the season, and 2022 second-rounder Tyquan Thornton. Reagor also caught his lone target from Jones and was involved in a few highlight-reel plays for his blocks on the edge.

Belichick said Reagor’s playing time was well-earned after his work in practice. The TCU product has mimicked some of the league’s top receivers on New England’s scout team since the Patriots added him Aug. 31.

“We’ve played against a lot of top receivers, and he’s gotten a lot of a good opportunities with some of the routes that those guys run to kind of be featured a little bit on some of the scout team plays,” Belichick said.

Reagor played 14 snaps in a Week 6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. He also was active but did not play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Jones echoed many of Belichick’s comments.

“Yeah, he’s great,” Jones said, adding that he watched Reagor’s college film. “He’s a very fast football player. He does a great job learning the playbook quickly.

“And one of the other things in practice, just how impressive he is getting open, finishing and catching the ball. I really have a lot of respect for him in how he works and hopefully he can continue to grow.”

Reagor’s opportunity to show his skillset on gameday now is in the hands of Belichick. Perhaps the Patriots will give Reagor the chance and activate him to the 53-man roster ahead of New England’s Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.