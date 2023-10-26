Kristaps Porzingis certainly was not warmly welcomed back to his old stomping grounds Wednesday night.

Porzingis was loudly booed in New York, where he was drafted fourth overall in 2015 and played the first three seasons of his NBA career. The Celtics newcomer was also the target of a late-game “(Expletive) Porzingis” chant, one so loud that those tuning into ESPN could hear it crystal-clear on television.

Nonetheless, the 7-foot-3 big man thought the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden was “awesome.” He also understands why Knicks fans still maintain bitterness toward him.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 10/26, 10:13pm
Philadelphia 76ers
PHI
+200
Thu 10/26, 7:30 PM
MIL -6 O/U 225.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Milwaukee Bucks
MIL
-245

“I think it was the way that exit happened,” Porzingis told reporters, per MassLive. “I think it was that. Of course, if you’re not with New York, you’re the enemy. And I understand that part completely. I miss this place and I wish nothing but the best for this organization.”

Story continues below advertisement

Knicks fans had their fun getting on Porzingis, but the 28-year-old earned the last laugh Wednesday. Porzingis logged 30 points and eight rebounds in his Boston debut and helped his new team secure a 108-104 win on the road.

The ninth-year pro is in store for another homecoming of sorts Monday. After the Celtics play their home opener against the Miami Heat on Friday, Boston will travel to Washington, D.C., where Porzingis played two seasons before he was traded to the C’s.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Celtics:

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Comically Fail In Category Featuring Boston Icons

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images