Kristaps Porzingis certainly was not warmly welcomed back to his old stomping grounds Wednesday night.

Porzingis was loudly booed in New York, where he was drafted fourth overall in 2015 and played the first three seasons of his NBA career. The Celtics newcomer was also the target of a late-game “(Expletive) Porzingis” chant, one so loud that those tuning into ESPN could hear it crystal-clear on television.

Nonetheless, the 7-foot-3 big man thought the atmosphere at Madison Square Garden was “awesome.” He also understands why Knicks fans still maintain bitterness toward him.

“I think it was the way that exit happened,” Porzingis told reporters, per MassLive. “I think it was that. Of course, if you’re not with New York, you’re the enemy. And I understand that part completely. I miss this place and I wish nothing but the best for this organization.”

Story continues below advertisement

Knicks fans had their fun getting on Porzingis, but the 28-year-old earned the last laugh Wednesday. Porzingis logged 30 points and eight rebounds in his Boston debut and helped his new team secure a 108-104 win on the road.

The ninth-year pro is in store for another homecoming of sorts Monday. After the Celtics play their home opener against the Miami Heat on Friday, Boston will travel to Washington, D.C., where Porzingis played two seasons before he was traded to the C’s.