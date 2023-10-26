FOXBORO, Mass. — The hard-hitting playing style of Jabrill Peppers makes it impossible to miss when he’s on the field. But his voice in the New England Patriots’ locker room is becoming just as difficult to ignore.

Patriots fans received that confirmation after New England’s Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills. The organization’s social media account posted a video Monday, which showed Peppers delivering a passionate postgame speech to his teammates before captain Matthew Slater addressed the group himself.

In the locker room, Peppers commended the team for fighting through the adversity that comes with a 1-5 start and late-game deficit to the Bills: “It’s not what you do in times of comfort, but how we respond in adversity, man.”

Family.



Inside the locker room after the win against Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/Q5enR4F3Ty — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 23, 2023

While it’s unusual for a player to speak before Slater, Peppers doing so was exactly what the team needed at the time, the longtime captain told NESN.com on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Peppers has become a vocal leader and a voice that resonates with others.

“When he first got here, you could tell he was wanting to be vocal, wanting to learn the ins and outs of the Patriots,” captain Deatrich Wise told NESN.com inside the Patriots locker room on Wednesday. “The longer he’s been here, the more vocal he has been.”

The 28-year-old is in his second season with the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

New England earned the stunning win after Mac Jones found Mike Gesicki on a 2-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left. Peppers contributed to the victory, as well. He came away with an interception on Buffalo’s first offensive snap.

Peppers previously told reporters his leadership comes from leading by example first and being vocal second. His on-field performances have earned him respect and helped his message land with teammates.

“People respect, as a player, they respect when you go out there and do what you’re supposed to do. Play hard. And you’re accountable,” captain David Andrews told NESN.com. “You earn people’s trust by your actions on the field.

“I think Pep does a great job. He’s a loud guy, he’s natural and he is playing really well right now,” Andrews said. “He brings an element to our football team. And he’s a veteran guy, he’s been around. He’s done it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The sentiments from Peppers and his teammates prove the seventh-year safety is willing to step up. After all, the voice of a 38-year-old like Slater might not be around much longer. Perhaps the display even answers a question recently floated: Who is willing and wants to be New England’s vocal leader during low points?

“There’s a lot of leaders on this football team that can do things and say things and can lead in different ways than just captains. It’s always been that way,” Andrews said while referencing players like Julian Edelman, Joe Thuney and Shaq Mason. “Like I said, it’s funny to me just seeing how this is going. But I think Pep does a great job. He’s a great teammate, someone I really respect.”

Andrews can’t help but chuckle when thinking about the outside perception of New England’s locker room. The team’s increased media access is now showing things that are nothing new to those inside it, he said.

“Leadership can come from anywhere. You don’t have to be a captain to be a leader,” Wise said. “There’s a lot of emerging leaders on this team, upcoming guys, guys with voices. A lot of guys on the team have great things to say.”

Story continues below advertisement

Peppers is one of them.