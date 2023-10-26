FOXBORO, Mass. — Nearly every Patriots victory from the last 20 years has been punctuated by the same locker room rally cry.

“Aww yeah!”

It started with Tedy Bruschi in 2003. After he retired, it was Matt Light. Then Randy Moss. Then Tom Brady.

In 2011, the torch was passed to Matthew Slater, who’s proudly kept the tradition alive.

But last Sunday’s dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills was different.

New England earned a stirring home victory, one that might’ve kept its season alive. A week that featured deafening calls for Bill Belichick and Mac Jones to lose their jobs, plus mounting trade deadline chatter, finished with arguably the franchise’s best win since Brady left in 2020.

It was the kind of spirits-lifting victory the Patriots needed. However, at the end of the day, New England still looked at the standings and saw a 2-5 record, good for the second-worst record in the conference.

It was no time for “Aww yeah!”

Instead, after a brief message from Jabrill Peppers, Slater told his teammates he was switching things up. This time, after a trying week that demanded unity, they would come together and say one word: “family.”

Fans and reporters know as much about the Patriots’ locker room celebrations as the team allows them to see. Perhaps Slater has changed the formula more than we realize. Nevertheless, the latest video looked, sounded and felt far different from any other in recent memory.

While speaking with NESN.com on Wednesday, Slater opened up on how and why he chose his message.

“I think circumstances dictate a lot of what I say to the team and how I approach the team after the game,” Slater said. “And I think for me, messaging is important. Because it’s really something you can build off of and, hopefully, a direction you can travel in.

“And I think for us right now, it’s important that we stay together and that we’re truly invested in playing for one another and being a family — not just in name, but in action and word and deed.”

Some fans feared Slater was sunsetting the tradition for good. But the 38-year-old put those concerns to rest.

“The ‘Aww yeah’ isn’t dead,” Slater said. “It’ll come back. But I think in the moment, that felt like the appropriate thing.”

Slater also touched on the speech from Peppers, who’s become a leader both on and off the field in his second season with the Patriots. Is it common for other teammates to hold court before Slater delivers his sermon?

Not really — but players pick their spots.

“It’s a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Slater said. “But I think, in the moment, it was the right thing for us. There’s been a time or two over the years where that’s been the case. And I think when that’s happened, it’s been very impactful.”

Slater has become a Patriots institution, which is remarkable when you consider he’s a fifth-round pick and 93% of his NFL snaps have come on special teams. He’s missed just 19 games over his 15-plus seasons. He’s a 10-time Pro Bowler and a three-time Super Bowl champion. He’s a shoo-in for the franchise’s Hall of Fame. He might be the best special teams player in NFL history.

But his career is nearing an end. Slater almost retired last offseason, and it’s hard to imagine him returning for another go in 2024. And once Slater finally hangs up his cleats, someone must step up to lead the “Aww yeah” congregation.

There are some obvious candidates, such as Peppers and David Andrews. But Slater was quick to note the next leader could come out of nowhere.

“There’s some good guys in here,” he said. “I think any of the captains that we have this year could be a guy. But you never know. Some guys surprise you. I don’t think anybody would’ve picked me to be that guy — and it just kind of happened.”

(If you’re looking for a sleeper, keep an eye on Brenden Schooler.)

More Brenden Schooler praise today from Matthew Slater: “I’m glad I stuck around long enough to play with that guy.” pic.twitter.com/l8ioII2HEn — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2023

Slater and the Patriots will cross that bridge when they get to it.

For now, returning the franchise to its winning ways is the top priority. And if the Patriots truly right the ship, the “Aww yeah” will follow. After all, Slater sounds eager to bring it back as soon as possible.

“I certainly love being able to honor the tradition that’s existed here,” he said. “Certainly not gonna get away from that on my watch.”