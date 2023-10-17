How Tom Brady Inspired Texans Rookie’s Bond With Teammates

The Texans picked C.J. Stroud second overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to be their next franchise quarterback, and that belief has been felt throughout the locker room.

Stroud’s first six games with Houston have been promising. The Texans are 3-3 and have a realistic shot at the playoffs, and he’s 16th in combined EPA per play and completion percentage over expected.

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime on Tuesday documented how the 22-year-old worked from the day he was drafted through the regular season to earn the trust of everyone in the Texans locker room. And he got he some help from a sitdown with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

“On TV, you look at (star quarterbacks) and think, ‘Man, they’re just so busy. They can’t hang out with their teammates,” Stroud told ESPN. “They’re probably just locked in on what they got going. And (Brady) was like, ‘I just never want to let my teammates down.’ He said those words exactly. I was like, ‘Man, that’s how I am.’

“I love kicking it with my boys. Those are my brothers. So it definitely hit home when he was talking about it.”

Stroud talked about a moment when he was sacked by Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale in the preseason and motivated right tackle Austin Deculus rather than put him down, which meant a lot to him.

Brady had many moments where he went at teammates and coaches, but those same players also would praise the future Hall of Famer for being the greatest competitor and greatest teammate they ever played with.

Fans also can add Stroud to the list of quarterbacks Brady has given advice to since his second retirement.

Texans fans have to be encouraged by the foundation Stroud has set up in Houston and with fellow rookie Anthony Richardson likely out for the season, it’s possible Stroud can help the Texans return to playoff football for the first time since the 2019 season.