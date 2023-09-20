Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he went into “Brady mode” last Saturday when orchestrating a 98-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Tom Brady caught wind of the name drop, and now hopes Sanders keeps that mindset going off the field as well.

Brady found out on his the “Lets Go!” podcast this week that Sanders already owns a Rolls Royce, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion wasn’t exactly impressed with Sanders’ ride.

Instead, Brady delivered a clear and blunt message to the young signal-caller.

Story continues below advertisement

“He needs to get his ass in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible and less time in the car,” Brady said, per ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Brady certainly doesn’t want Sanders to get distracted by his heightened fame after leading Colorado, who is the talk of college football at the moment, to an undefeated 3-0 start. The Buffaloes also are ranked No. 18 in the country while Sanders is in the Heisman Trophy conversation after completing 78.7% of his passes for 1,251 yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception.

Brady serves as a mentor to Sanders, who revealed following Colorado’s double overtime win over Colorado State that the two “talk after every game.”

Sanders would be wise to listen to Brady’s advice once again as it could help Sanders ignore the outside noise, something Brady did as well as anyone during his 23-year NFL career.

Story continues below advertisement

Sanders and the Buffaloes have a monumental test this Saturday when they take on No. 10 Oregon on the road.