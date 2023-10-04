BRIGHTON, Mass. — The Celtics officially introduced Jrue Holiday, allowing the two-time All-Star to finally address the blockbuster trade that ultimately ended his three-year run with the Bucks.

Soon after Holiday expressed his commitment to Milwaukee, the Bucks traded him in order to win the Damian Lillard sweepstakes. That left Holiday a technical member of the Portland Trail Blazers just days before the start of training camp, searching for an NBA Finals-contending trade destination. That was when the opportunistic Celtics front office came in and helped alleviate the abrupt changes in scenery to wind up in Boston.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind,” Holiday said during Wednesday’s introductory press conference. “Just, my family was established (in Milwaukee) and we had school and things like that, friends, but it’s also a part of the business. And I feel like coming here is definitely my best chance of winning and being able to help the guys here that have made big moves and done great things in this league so I’m here to just really help step up that game and become a champion.”

While new to the Celtics, there’s still plenty of familiarity between both sides, making Holiday an ideal candidate to fill the many voids left by Marcus Smart upon his respective offseason departure.

Holiday averaged 19.3 points last season with the Bucks and 7.3 assists — more than any Celtics guard since Rajon Rondo (10.8, 2014-15). That’s aside from Holiday’s intense defensive instincts, which have earned him three All-Defensive First Team honors plus three Teammate of the Year awards in the past four seasons.

The C’s were (and are) well aware of those qualifications.

“Basketball-wise, all the guys have embraced me, all the coaches,” Holiday revealed. “Right when I got traded, Joe (Mazzulla) was the first person sending me clips; what to do on pick-and-roll defense or how to run the offense and things like that. It’s been very, very welcoming and really just glad to be here and part of this championship-caliber group and not only that, what this stands for (being) a Boston Celtic.”

Already with a championship under his belt, Holiday has plenty of experience both in the playoffs and in Boston. Most recently, he averaged 21 points, 6.3 assists and six rebounds during Milwaukee’s seven-game battle against the Celtics in the 2022-23 Eastern Conference finals.

That, along with 14 total years in the league, also gave Holiday a glimpse of Celtics fans.

“They’re a bit crazy, I’m not gonna lie to you,” Holiday said of the TD Garden crowd. “They get rowdy, they get in your face. … I love the aggression, I love the environment. I think they care more about hard work on defense in getting loose balls and stuff like that over maybe windmill dunks and things of that nature. Again, that’s the type of guy I am. I’m 10 toes to the ground and I’m gonna push and grind as hard as I can.”