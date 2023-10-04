Brian Scalabrine believes the Celtics separated themselves from the pack with their latest high-profile roster move.

Boston did a ton of significant roster shuffling after falling one win shy of a second straight NBA Finals appearance. Brad Stevens and company said goodbye to Marcus Smart and Grant Williams but added needed interior help in the form of Kristaps Porzingis.

But in terms of star power, those moves paled in comparison to last Sunday’s blockbuster trade for Jrue Holiday. Scalabrine believes the deal cemented the C’s as the class of the NBA in terms of roster construction.

“If you talk to any coach in the NBA, they’re saying to right now, ‘Like, there’s no way to guard this team’ and ‘How are we going to score on this team?’ The challenge is just right in front of you,” Scalabrine said on NBC Sports Boston. ” … Every NBA coach and general manager would tell you, right now, that this is by far the best roster in the NBA.”

The league’s premier roster is up for debate, but Scalabrine appears to be correct in claiming teams are fearful about Holiday’s potential impact in Boston. In fact, NBA executives reportedly dreaded the possibility of the two-time All-Star landing with the Celtics once he was made available by the Portland Trail Blazers.

But the C’s have had plenty of supremely talented rosters in recent years, and there hasn’t been a banner raised at TD Garden since 2008. The pieces are in place, but Boston must now put in all of the work necessary to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.