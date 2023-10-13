Robert Williams III routinely shined for the Celtics when he was healthy, but his time in Boston was mired by a struggle to stay on the court.

Could that change now that he’s with the Portland Trail Blazers?

It doesn’t look like it.

Williams missed the Trail Blazers’ preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday due to a knee injury, according to Portland reporter Sean Highkin. The ex-Celtics big was reportedly involved in a “nasty collision” with teammate Jerami Grant that caused him to experience soreness in his knee.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams’ absence Thursday was said to be out of caution.

It was not made clear which knee Williams collided with Grant, but he did undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure on his left knee prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.

The 25-year-old missed the front half of last season recovering from the injury, allowing him to appear in just 35 regular-season games. He’s yet to play more than 61 games in any single season in his career.

The C’s traded Williams to the Blazers alongside Malcolm Brogdon and draft picks for Jrue Holiday, who arrived in Portland via the Milwaukee Bucks’ acquisition of Damian Lillard. The decision to part ways with Williams was “hard” for the Celtics, but one that ultimately improved their roster.

Story continues below advertisement

If healthy, he’ll make his return to Boston on April 7.