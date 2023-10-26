The Boston Celtics started their 2023-24 campaign with a win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night and 2008 NBA champion Paull Pierce has one big takeaway from the game — Kristaps Porzingis.

“I was thoroughly impressed with him on both ends of the court for one,” Pierce said on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Thursday. “He did it in Madison Square Garden where he was booed repeatedly.

It wasn’t just that Porzingis scored 30 points, collected 11 rebounds and recorded four blocks in 38 minutes that impressed Pierce, it was the adversity he faced taking on one of his former teams.

“He showed me that he could elevate his game,” Pierce explained. “In big moments, he showed poise. He showed calmness in a hostile environment, something that’s going to prove to be big in a playoff situation now as far as and then also, with the score tied 101 to 101, he hit a huge three. So I got everything I wanted to see from Porzingis.”

Even with a stellar performance from Porzingis, the Hall of Famer did see some places where the Celtics could improve.

“The thing that bothered me and I know it’s early, they still have to develop some chemistry,” Pierce said. “Offensive rebounds. They gave up 18 offensive rebounds to the Knicks. They gave up … 18 threes to the Knicks. The Knicks are not known for being a three point shooting team.”

Pierce added: “On the flip side, the good thing is they found a way to win in a hostile environment. While they’re still trying to develop their chemistry in their starting five with Jrue Holiday and Porzingis. I liked a lot of things, but there’s still some things that concern me as far as them reaching championship potential.”