The Boston Celtics are embracing a full championship chase after an offseason of moves, headlined by the addition of All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis.

The 7-foot-3 center adds a compelling player at both ends of the floor to pair with the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

After scoring 17 points in Boston’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA analyst JJ Redick took to “The Old Man and The Three” podcast to share his analysis of Porzingis’ addition to the Celtics system.

“What really stood out to me was the variance in how he was used,” Redick said. “He was, at times, a hub up top. His ability to screen and pop, screen and roll. He caught the dunk from Derrick White. A screen-setter for Jaylen Brown off-ball. … And then as a floor spacer. This is a guy that shot over five threes a game last year and shot 38% from three. The optionality now that this team has now with Porzingis.”

The Celtics made another impact move among others recently, acquiring All-Star guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers after a separate deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. Redick advised that the recency bias of adding Holiday should not take away from the hype surrounding the impact Porzingis can make in Boston.

“If I’m a Boston Celtics fan, I’m just as excited, if not more excited, about Porzingis,” Redick said.

In a deeper analysis of the former No. 4 overall pick, Redick shared intrigue about his defensive combination with pressuring guards in Holiday and Derrick White, as well as another look for the offense in close-out situations to win games.

“(With) the late-game execution, he adds an entirely different layer than what they’ve had in the past with their personnel.”

Porzingis, Holiday, Tatum, Brown, White and more lead the Celtics into the regular season, beginning on Oct. 25 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.