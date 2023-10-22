Davante Adams hasn’t been too happy with the Las Vegas Raiders recently, however, that isn’t forcing the organization’s hand ahead of the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline.

Adams, a two-time receiving touchdowns leader, opened up about a dip in production and targets after the Raiders defeated the New England Patriots in Week 6. In that game, Adams racked up two receptions for 29 yards through five targets — a season-low in all three categories for Adams.

However, despite it all, the Raiders reportedly are informing teams across the league that Adams won’t be available on the trading block, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Adams agreed to a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders, presumably to become one of the premier parts of their offense. That’s exactly how Las Vegas utilized him in Week 3, targeting Adams 20 times for 172 yards with two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But ever since, Adams’ usage hasn’t been nearly the same and it’s taken a toll on his trust in the team.

“I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” Adams told reporters after Wednesday’s practice, per team-provided video. “So, to me, it’s not just about — I’m sure people thinking, ‘Oh they won the game. They won the Packers game. Why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point.”

The Raiders have enough problems on their plate, sitting at 3-3 and set to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7 without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo healthy and ready to go.