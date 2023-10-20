Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Raising Bar After Win Vs. Patriots

The Raiders sent the Patriots to the loss column for the third straight time in Week 6, and Las Vegas wideout Davante Adams is setting the record straight.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-team All-Pro, hit an all-time season low against New England, in which the 30-year-old totaled just two catches in a 21-17 Raiders victory.

In the past two games with Las Vegas, Adams has recorded six catches for 74 yards with zero touchdowns.

“I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” Adams told reporters after Wednesday’s practice, per team-provided video. “So, to me, it’s not just about — I’m sure people thinking, ‘Oh they won the game. They won the Packers game. Why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point.”

Adams added: “I came here to win and do it the right way. If it don’t look like it’s supposed to look, I’m gonna be frustrated.”

It hasn’t been easy for Adams, who in Week 3, was targeted 20 times and tallied two of his three touchdowns this season.

That’s prompted some frustrations within Adams regarding his role moving forward with a 3-3 Raiders team that has plenty of time left in the season to flip the switch. Especially considering Adams made the switch to Las Vegas after being a key part of Green Bay’s offense, it’s understandable why Adams wouldn’t be too fond of taking a back seat.

With back-to-back wins in the book, the Raiders will look to win a third straight game when they visit the Chicago Bears (1-5) in Week 7 on Sunday.