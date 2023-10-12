Nick Foligno Embraced Being Back In Boston For Bruins Home Opener

BOSTON — Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall returned to TD Garden on Wednesday night for the first time since the Bruins traded the duo to the Chicago Blackhawks in June.

Even with his Blackhawks coming out on the losing end of the 3-1 game, Foligno enjoyed being back in the building, in front of the Bruins faithful.

“It’s great. I have great memories here,” Foligno told NESN.com after the game. “It’s a great group of guys (the Bruins). Great fan base. Great community and I loved my time in Boston.”

In the two years he played in Boston, Foligno potted 12 goals and added 27 assists over 124 games. The Bruins honored Foligno and Hall with a first-period montage highlighting their time with the franchise.

Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno are welcomed back: pic.twitter.com/YvRx0bkuId — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) October 11, 2023

“I didn’t expect it to be as emotional as it was to come back,” Foligno said. “It’s pretty neat to see the 100-year celebration. I tried to soak that in a little bit and seeing some of the old guys now (Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci) out there, it was pretty cool. Boston will always have a place in our hearts and we loved our time here.”

Foligno said he did sneak into the Boston locker room to see some of his former teammates and hopes they can get together when the Blackhawks host the Bruins at the United Center in Chicago on Oct. 24.

Like many of the Bruins Alumni and current players in the franchise, Foligno wasn’t surprised when Brad Marchand was named captain following Bergeron’s retirement.

“I was thrilled for him,” Foligno said. “He’s very deserving and a great person. He’s exactly what the ‘B’ is all about. He’s a very worthy candidate and I know he’s going to wear that with pride and do what’s necessary to help that team.”

Even though he never wore a letter on his jersey when he played for the Bruins, Foligno was always revered as a leader on and off the ice. He’s now taken that characteristic with himself to Chicago as one of the alternate captains.

“I don’t change anything. That’s just who I am and it’s an honor to be considered and have that (letter) on your chest,” he said. “But, I am who I am. I think the guys know that and I’m not going to change because of what I wear.

“I care a lot about the guys I play with and I’m building those bonds with the guys now in this room and I’m really enjoying getting to know them.”

The Blackhawks are coming off one of their worst seasons in franchise history with only 26 wins last season and Foligno knows they can only improve this year.

“I think we have something pretty special here,” he said. “I’m excited to see that grow and see our team really bond together as we get going here. So, it’s a new adventure, but same old me.”