Ty Law has no time for Jerome Bettis’ bold claim about the 2004 AFC Championship Game.

Bettis and former Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger recently accused the Patriots of cheating en route to their fifth conference title in franchise history. The Pro Football Hall of Fame running back specifically highlighted a key moment in the game when New England stopped Bettis on a fourth-and-short after calling a timeout.

The call-out drew a strong reaction from Ty Law, who sounded off on Bettis during a Thursday appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“I’m gonna call my boy Jerome out on this one,” Law said, as transcribed by Audacy. “Jerome Bettis, you are full of (expletive). Absolutely full of (expletive). First of all, it’s fourth-and-1. What is your nickname? The Bus. We know you’re getting the ball! Fourth-and-1, big ass running back in the back. You’re getting the ball. Don’t be mad at us because your O-line can’t block.”

Law wasn’t the only member of that 2004 Patriots team to laugh off Bettis’ claim. Vince Wilfork couldn’t help but laugh at what the Pittsburgh legend had to say.

Fortunately for Bettis, he was able to put a bow on his stellar career. The Steelers regained AFC supremacy the following season and their win in Super Bowl XL allowed Bettis to ride off into the sunset as a champion.