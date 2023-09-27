Patriots Super Bowl Champ Laughs Off Jerome Bettis’ Cheating Claim

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger caused quite the stir by accusing the New England Patriots of cheating in the 2004 AFC Championship Game.

But a member of that Patriots team, which went on to win the Super Bowl, doesn’t appear to be losing any sleep over it, and instead laughed it off.

Vince Wilfork, who was a rookie that season, went to social media to offer a response to Bettis and Roethlisberger and he clearly thinks the claim is far-fetched.

“Right,” Wilfork posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, with three laughing-crying face emojis.

Bettis and Roethlisberger lost some credibility to their argument when it was discovered that the details of their story didn’t add up. Bettis believes the Patriots knew the Steelers’ hand signals, which led to them coming up with a key fourth-and-1 stop early in the game.

Bettis even alleged that the Patriots called a timeout before the play, which never happened, to give their defensive tackle — Keith Traylor — specific instructions of the play.

It sure seems like some sour grapes from Bettis and Roethlisberger. And rather than it upsetting Wilfork, the two-time Super Bowl champ took the right approach and found the humor in it.