Patriots Players React To Bill Belichick’s 300th Career Win

When the New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills in a stunning upset on Sunday, not only did they secure their second win of the season but Bill Belichick’s 300th career regular-season win.

Belichick may have downplayed the milestone, but many New England players celebrated their coach’s historic mark and what he means to the team.

Davon Godchaux, Defensive Lineman:

“He’s the GOAT. It’s a pleasure to play here. It’s a pleasure to be here. When I had the option to go to another team in free agency, I knew I wanted to come here. Playing against these guys when I was in Miami, I knew I wanted to come to a winning organization, so it was a no-brainer to come play for a guy like Bill. He’s the GOAT for a reason.”

Kendrick Bourne, Wide Receiver:

“Congrats Coach, that is cool. Feels great to be a part of a legacy. Just want to do the right things, avoiding fumbles, avoiding bad plays, and just keep doing the right things to win more games for him and just winning overall.”

Jabrill Peppers, Defensive Back:

“I mean, that’s probably the best to do it. Knowledge of 49, 50 years in the NFL, he knows how to win. He coaches the right way, he knows how to push the right buttons to get guys going. We’re going to continuously play hard for him. We take it very personally when we don’t go out there and execute the way that we want to. No matter how things go, you’re a professional. You’ve got to go out there, play football for the brand, and you always want to execute no matter what happens. So, we don’t really listen to the outside noise. We know we’ve got everything we need in the locker room; it’s just about going out there and executing.”

With the win, Belichick moves into third overall in NFL history behind Hall of Fame coaches Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).