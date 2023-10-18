Patriots Practice Notes: Five Key Players Out On Eventful Day

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ list of practice absences shrank Wednesday, but five important players remained sidelined ahead of Sunday’s crucial AFC East clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Left tackle Trent Brown, cornerback Jonathan Jones, tight end Hunter Henry and edge rushers Josh Uche and Keion White all were not spotted during the open media portion of practice.

Brown, Jones and Henry all are starters. Uche and White are key defensive contributors, especially in the absence of injured Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon.

Jones, Henry, Uche and White exited Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with injuries and did not return. Brown played every offensive snap after being listed as questionable with a chest ailment.

Losing any of those players for Sunday’s game would hurt, but the statuses of Jones and Brown, in particular, are worth monitoring this week. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has dominated the Patriots’ secondary in the past, and New England has quality depth at tackle behind Brown.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux all returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out Tuesday’s low-intensity session. Smith-Schuster also missed the Raiders game with a concussion.

Wednesday’s practice also revealed the Patriots are shaking up their practice squad. Wide receiver T.J. Luther and defensive lineman Manny Jones both were absent, and two unidentified new players debuted: a tight end or running back wearing No. 34 and a linebacker wearing No. 52.

The 1-5 Patriots are scheduled to practice again Thursday and Friday before welcoming Josh Allen and the 4-2 Bills to Gillette on Sunday.