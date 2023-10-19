The Patriots cut ties with a member of their rookie class Thursday, releasing special teams-focused cornerback Ameer Speed.

Speed, an athletic sixth-round pick out of Michigan State, was the first 2023 Patriots draftee to be cut. He played 73 snaps in the kicking game and 10 on defense over five appearances for New England and was a healthy scratch for the team’s Week 2 loss to Miami.

The Patriots intend to re-sign Speed, who was present at practice Thursday afternoon, to their practice squad if he clears waivers, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Speed’s release opened a spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. It was not immediately clear how they planned to fill it, but cornerback Jack Jones returned to practice this week and is eligible to be activated off injured reserve.

Defensive end Trey Flower and special teamer Cody Davis also are eligible to rejoin the roster from the physically unable to perform list. They both have been back practicing since Oct. 4.

The 1-5 Patriots are preparing to host the 4-2 Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.