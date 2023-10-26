New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Thursday shared his condolences for the victims of Wednesday night’s fatal mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

“The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning,” Kraft said in a team-released statement. “My heart goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.

“Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”

A statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting: pic.twitter.com/domtxm6cQo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 26, 2023

At least 16 people were confirmed dead as of Thursday morning, according to authorities, after a gunman opened fire at Schemengees Bar & Grille and the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston.

Lewiston Police identified Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the shooting. Card had not been located at the time of Kraft’s statement.

The Patriots are scheduled to visit the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday.