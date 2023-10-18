The Boston Red Sox enter a market with endless possibilities of how to upgrade a starting rotation that went through countless injuries and general struggles that limited the team’s production in 2023.

Top starters could be on the trade block and several impact arms make up a decently deep free-agent class on the mound.

One potential Red Sox target once again showed his abilities, specifically in the bright lights of October.

On Tuesday night, Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola tossed another playoff gem, tallying six shutout innings with just three hits allowed without walking a batter and striking out seven in a 10-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola has been masterful this postseason, allowing just two earned runs over 18 2/3 innings in three starts for the Phillies.

As a 2018 All-Star, Nola has struck out more than 200 batters in five straight full seasons in Philadelphia as an anchor of the staff.

The Red Sox desperately need top of the rotation starters this offseason. Nola has more than proved himself as a regular-season innings eater and a playoff performer. His price may be steep come this winter as he continues to dazzle, but he offers what Boston has to add to the rotation to return to contention.

Nola is doing everything he can to deliver Philadelphia its first World Series title since 2008 before he hits the open market this winter.