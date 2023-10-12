Potential Red Sox Target Delivers Solid Postseason Outing

The Boston Red Sox are pitching-needy this offseason, particularly in the starting rotation.
This winter, the market for starters is rather plentiful with a handful of top-end pitchers ready to hit free agency. On Wednesday, one of them performed in a rather impressive audition to teams in a solid playoff outing.
Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola took the ball in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. With the series tied at one, the right-hander turned in a solid start to propel his team. As the offense gave him plenty of run support behind two home runs from Bryce Harper, Nola tossed 5 2/3 innings with just two earned runs allowed on six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
Nola also pitched well against the Miami Marlins in the previous round of the postseason, combining for 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 in his two October starts. The 2022 National League champion is pacing his team that is on the cusp of a second straight trip to the NLCS.
As the 30-year-old continues his playoff push, he adds further intrigue to a potential union with the Red Sox this winter in free agency.
There are plenty of reasons as to why Nola should be among the top players on a potential offseason Red Sox wish list. Playoff production is certainly among them.
The Phillies look to close out the Braves in Game 4 on Thursday night with first pitch at 8:07 p.m. ET.
Featured image via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images