The Boston Red Sox are pitching-needy this offseason, particularly in the starting rotation.

This winter, the market for starters is rather plentiful with a handful of top-end pitchers ready to hit free agency. On Wednesday, one of them performed in a rather impressive audition to teams in a solid playoff outing.

Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola took the ball in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. With the series tied at one, the right-hander turned in a solid start to propel his team. As the offense gave him plenty of run support behind two home runs from Bryce Harper, Nola tossed 5 2/3 innings with just two earned runs allowed on six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Nola also pitched well against the Miami Marlins in the previous round of the postseason, combining for 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 in his two October starts. The 2022 National League champion is pacing his team that is on the cusp of a second straight trip to the NLCS.

Story continues below advertisement

As the 30-year-old continues his playoff push, he adds further intrigue to a potential union with the Red Sox this winter in free agency.

     What do you think?  Leave a comment.

There are plenty of reasons as to why Nola should be among the top players on a potential offseason Red Sox wish list. Playoff production is certainly among them.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 10/12, 8:30pm
Atlanta Braves
ATL
-151
Thu 10/12, 8:07 PM
ATL -1.5 O/U 8.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI
+128

The Phillies look to close out the Braves in Game 4 on Thursday night with first pitch at 8:07 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

More MLB:

Potential Red Sox Target Delivers Solid Postseason Outing

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images