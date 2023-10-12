Potential Red Sox Target Delivers Solid Postseason Outing

The Boston Red Sox are pitching-needy this offseason, particularly in the starting rotation.

This winter, the market for starters is rather plentiful with a handful of top-end pitchers ready to hit free agency. On Wednesday, one of them performed in a rather impressive audition to teams in a solid playoff outing.

Philadelphia Phillies starter Aaron Nola took the ball in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. With the series tied at one, the right-hander turned in a solid start to propel his team. As the offense gave him plenty of run support behind two home runs from Bryce Harper, Nola tossed 5 2/3 innings with just two earned runs allowed on six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.

In Game 3 of the #NLDS, Aaron Nola shines with a 9-K performance. pic.twitter.com/P9OKa5FaLF — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2023

Nola also pitched well against the Miami Marlins in the previous round of the postseason, combining for 12 strikeouts in 12 2/3 in his two October starts. The 2022 National League champion is pacing his team that is on the cusp of a second straight trip to the NLCS.

Story continues below advertisement

As the 30-year-old continues his playoff push, he adds further intrigue to a potential union with the Red Sox this winter in free agency.

There are plenty of reasons as to why Nola should be among the top players on a potential offseason Red Sox wish list. Playoff production is certainly among them.

The Phillies look to close out the Braves in Game 4 on Thursday night with first pitch at 8:07 p.m. ET.