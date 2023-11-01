Rangers Lose Two Key Stars From World Series Roster

The 2023 World Series may have just hit a turning point between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers.

The American League champions will now play without two of their most important players for the rest of the Fall Classic.

Outfielder Adolis García and starting pitcher Max Scherzer each suffered injuries in Game 3 and have been removed from the postseason roster, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

García had been on pace for one of the best postseasons ever, hitting .323 with a 1.108 OPS while slugging eight home runs and a record 22 RBIs in 15 games as the heartbeat of the Rangers’ lineup. García left Game 3 after an awkward swing in an oblique injury.

Story continues below advertisement

After being acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, Scherzer returned from an arm injury to return for the American League Championship Series. The legendary starter left Game 3 with back tightness.

In the corresponding moves, Ezequiel Duran and Brock Burke have been added to the roster to replace the two Texas stars in the World Series.

With a 2-1 series lead, the Rangers take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET.